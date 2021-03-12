Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.50 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 141,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $43,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 638,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 377,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 547,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,076,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 183,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

