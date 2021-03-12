Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.69 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Hillenbrand worth $43,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 12.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 80.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

