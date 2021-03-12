Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Terreno Realty worth $41,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,834,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $25,907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 326,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,147,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.