Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.65% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $42,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 629,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.