Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 458,284 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Kontoor Brands worth $42,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

