Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $42,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after buying an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,864,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.77 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

