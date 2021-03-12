Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Sensient Technologies worth $43,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $80.24 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

