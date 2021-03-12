Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,012 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.84% of Medifast worth $42,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 84.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Medifast by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED stock opened at $246.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $279.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.