Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 212,380 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of CIT Group worth $43,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 340.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $758,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

