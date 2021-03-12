Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 84,963 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

DB opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

