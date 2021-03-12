Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Apache worth $43,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apache by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Apache by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apache by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 994,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

