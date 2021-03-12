Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $40,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

