Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of SL Green Realty worth $40,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

