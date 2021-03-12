Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €83.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMW. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.41 ($87.54).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €78.52 ($92.38) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.99. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

