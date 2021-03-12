Barclays Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.70 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €14.70 ($17.29) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.44 ($15.81).

ETR:SZU opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -18.44. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.21.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

