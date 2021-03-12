Barclays Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €250.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €250.00 ($294.12) price target from Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.31 ($228.60).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €192.04 ($225.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €196.16 ($230.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €169.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

