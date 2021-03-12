Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 240 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.75 ($2.28).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 178.79 ($2.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.76. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.72 ($2.36).

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

