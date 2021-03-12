Barclays PLC Acquires 158,258 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,258 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Rollins worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,245,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Rollins by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after purchasing an additional 813,094 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.