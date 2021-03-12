Barclays PLC Acquires 25,297 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 349,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

FBHS stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

