Barclays PLC Acquires 296,979 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 407.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.43% of PNM Resources worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.