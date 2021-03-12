Barclays PLC Acquires 423,874 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1,100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,874 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.04% of Cardtronics worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Gabelli cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

