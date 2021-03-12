Barclays PLC Acquires 4,987 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Leidos worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 103.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 6,679.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

