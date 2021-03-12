Barclays PLC Acquires 656,563 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 731.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.19% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

