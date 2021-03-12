Barclays PLC Acquires 9,417 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,342. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $468.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.55 and a 200 day moving average of $355.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

