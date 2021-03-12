Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 260.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of PRA Health Sciences worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $146.11. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,891. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.73. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

