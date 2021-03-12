Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2,331.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Voya Financial worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,355.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 500,743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $17,396,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

