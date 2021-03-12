Barclays PLC Buys 25,349 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Signature Bank worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.57. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $234.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.65.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

