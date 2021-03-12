Barclays PLC Buys 838 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $814.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $880.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $870.61. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $897.82.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.