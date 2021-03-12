Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,013 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

