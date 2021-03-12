Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,094 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.77% of Cinemark worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

