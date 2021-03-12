Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,134 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of People’s United Financial worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 74.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 294.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

