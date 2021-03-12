Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of The AES worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

NYSE AES opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.