Barclays PLC Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of StoneCo worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth $42,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

