Barclays PLC Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Avalara worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara stock opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.85.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 717,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,917,076.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total value of $1,915,514.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,029 shares of company stock valued at $15,314,725 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.