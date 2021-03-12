Barclays PLC Has $14.54 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19,626.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,028,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,714 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,933.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,426,000 after acquiring an additional 991,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,946,000 after acquiring an additional 975,198 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

