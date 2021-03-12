Barclays PLC Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of News worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in News during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in News by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in News by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in News by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NWSA opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

