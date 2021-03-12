Barclays PLC Has $15.45 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after buying an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $383.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.38 and a 200-day moving average of $358.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $413.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

