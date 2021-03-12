Barclays PLC Has $15.89 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,445,314 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of UDR worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in UDR by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in UDR by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in UDR by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in UDR by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 97.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.62.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

