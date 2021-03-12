Barclays PLC Has $16.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 560.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 2.09% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $156,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $169,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

SPWH opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

