Barclays PLC Has $16 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

