Barclays PLC Has $18.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,947,409 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.