Barclays PLC Has $19.29 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after buying an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,256,000 after buying an additional 83,862 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,901,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

