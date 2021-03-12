Barclays PLC Has $20.57 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,083,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Marathon Oil worth $20,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 728,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

