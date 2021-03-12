Barclays PLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of NeoGenomics worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. KBC Group NV bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,589.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

