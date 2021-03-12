Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,911 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Raymond James worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Insiders have sold 238,029 shares of company stock worth $26,179,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

