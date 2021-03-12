Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,757 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Lamb Weston worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $3,252,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.