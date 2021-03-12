Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

EPAM opened at $351.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $402.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.