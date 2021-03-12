Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,458 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,962,000 after purchasing an additional 472,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,483,000 after buying an additional 436,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,119,000 after buying an additional 283,311 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

