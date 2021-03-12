Barclays PLC Purchases 14,719 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Everest Re Group worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $247.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.73.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.