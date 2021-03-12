Barclays PLC Purchases 962,362 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 447.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of First Horizon worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

